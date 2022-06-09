LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --High schoolers have no excuse not to get active and workout this summer.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the FREE summer pass at Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness is inviting all 14 to 19 year olds to work out for free this summer.
They can visit any of the 20 Louisville-area and more than 2,200 national Planet Fitness locations as part of their High School Summer Pass initiative.
Program was started in 2019 but was postponed for the last two years due to social distancing requirements.
This year’s enrollments surpassed 2019 totals one week into the program.
Thousands of teens have signup in the Louisville area with national enrollment heading toward one million.
High schoolers can ask trainers how to start a workout, what are popular exercises for teens and why exercise is important for mental and physical wellbeing.
There is a need to get area teens active.
Here are some Kentucky-specific heath statistics from the cdc.gov.
18.4% of Kentucky High School Students are obese
17.8% of Kentucky High School Students are overweight
19.1% of Kentucky High School Students do not get 60 minutes of physical activity one day a week.
62.6% of Kentucky High School Students do not get 60 minutes of physical activity five days a week.
To help promote the program, University of Louisville basketball players El Ellis and Sydney Curry are acting as spokespeople and fitness advocates for the High School Summer Pass program.
They will share stories about their personal fitness journey and why this program is important to them.
All members under the age of 18 are required to register with a parent or guardian.
High School Summer Pass memberships will be valid now through August 31.
Click here to get connected to the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass.
