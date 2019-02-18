LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World's LARGEST Biscuit and Gravy Contest happens Saturday, February 23rd.
The 7th annual Gravy Cup at Mellwood Arts Center from 10:30am to 2pm benefits the Boys & Girls Haven.
Just like chili, hot wings and BBQ, everyone thinks they have the best but they haven't had a chance to compete.
More than 40 local professional chefs and weekend warriors present their finest competition level biscuits and gravy to compete for the Ultimate Title of Overall Champion.
The contestants will be divided into 3 categories: traditional (pork sausage roux), non-traditional (brown, red-eye, chorizo, etc. ) and vegetarian.
Previous judges have included Chef Edward Lee, Chef Dallas McGarity and former NFL wide receiver Mario Urrutia.
Admission is $20 / VIP $30 includes discounted Gravy Cup Collectors Shirt and a "Fast Pass" entrance line at the event / Children $5
This is a fundraiser to support tweens and teens in foster care at Boys & Girls Haven.
100% of the proceeds goes directly toward their mission.
Since 1950, Boys & Girls Haven has transformed the lives of more than 5000 abandoned, abused and neglected children.
More than just a home, they provide stability, education, and new, productive skills that will lead to success in adulthood.
More and more children find themselves growing up without the support of a loving family.
Boys & Girls Haven provides a home and a future filled with promise.
