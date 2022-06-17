This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows several life-size dinosaurs that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows several life-size dinosaurs that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows one of the exhibits that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows a closeup view of a life-size dinosaur that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
This photo dated June 17, 2022, shows several life-size dinosaurs that will be on display at the Dino and Dragon Stroll being held at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center June 18 through June 19. (WDRB photo)
Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.
The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long.
The newest dinosaurs and dragons feature animatronic and sound technology that brings these creatures to life.
Discover the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.
Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds and roars to make them look real and alive.
Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event with "Story Time" and the "Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station" for various hands-on crafts.
Get additional activity tickets for themed rides including bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters and Walking Dinosaur Rides.
Climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one and T-Rex ATV rides.
Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help “Stomp Out Hunger”.
All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Louisville area facing hunger and food insecurities.
Dino & Dragon Stroll will have a Sensory Friendly Session that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.
Guests can experience the attraction with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.
Dino & Dragon Stroll
Saturday & Sunday (June 18-19)
Timed tickets available with entry every half hour
Saturday - 8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Kentucky Exposition Center
Starting at $26.99* each
Children under 2, Military and Veterans are free*
*Additional service fees will apply
Tickets available online and for advance purchase only.