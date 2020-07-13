LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and restaurant chains are celebrating with special offers.
McDonald's is giving away an order of free medium french fries to anyone using its app. According to a news release, the deal can be accessed two ways once the app has been downloaded: by using the Mobile Order and Pay function or scanning the available QR code at the drive thru, front counter or kiosk.
No purchase necessary. Limit: one use per customer.
Checkers & Rally’s is celebrating National French Fry Day by letting customers buy fries of any size for $1.
The $1 Any Size Fries offer is valid on small, medium and large size fries and began at 12 a.m. on Monday, July 13 and runs through the close of business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 14 (1 a.m. to 4 a.m., depending on closing time).
