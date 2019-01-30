LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Keeping your house heated and safe during sub-zero wind chills can be a challenge. Matt Koch from Jarboe's Heating and Cooling offered some tips on WDRB in the Morning.
Koch said at the beginning of the winter season change your air filters and have a regular maintenance check done.
He said standard one inch air filters, should be changed around every 30 days. If you are doing certain home construction projects, Koch said it is important to thoroughly check the air filters in your home.
Koch also suggests to have a maintenance technician check the insulation in your home. He said over time, insulation can sometimes settle down.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.