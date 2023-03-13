The 2nd Annual Burgoo Bash showcases Kentucky's Famous Stew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here's your chance to taste Kentucky’s most famous stew called Burgoo.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how creative cooks will be at the Burgoo Bash.
The first Burgoo recipes date back before the Civil War.
Typically, whatever you have in the refrigerator goes in the pot.
A traditional Burgoo has at least three different meats with vegetables like corn, okra and lima beans.
Local brewery and restaurant, Against the Grain, gives Kentucky’s second favorite export the attention it deserves.
On Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m., it's Louisville’s 2nd annual Burgoo Bash: a Pro-Am cook-off (sponsored by Monks Road Bourbon) aimed at bringing out the best amateur and professional Burgoo makers in the region.
Creators will be free to interpret what Burgoo means to them.
Participants will compete in three categories: Most Creative Recipe, The People’s Choice and a panel of celebrity judges will select Best In Show.
Prizes include trophies, gift certificates and more.
The competition is open to the first 20 participants with 15 spots reserved for home chefs and five spots for restaurant entrants.
A portion of the total tickets sold will benefitting APRON, Inc.
APRON is a local non-profit assisting professional food and beverage workers who have fallen on hard times.
Burgoo Bash Pro-Am
Against the Grain
Saturday, March 18
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Benefiting APRON Inc.
$10 to taste all Burgoos and vote
$15 for burgoo plus a beer
