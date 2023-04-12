LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — KMAC Museum's signature fundraiser pushes the boundaries of creativity.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of KMAC Couture XI.
KMAC Museum presents the 11th edition on Saturday, April 15.
The money raised from the wearable live art runway show provides funding for the Museum's educational programs and exhibitions.
This event offers a unique way to experience art and fashion.
KMAC Couture features and supports emerging and established artists, costumers, designers, and milliners through the extraordinary presentation of original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.
Artists use unconventional materials to construct unforgettable wearable garments.
Air filters, dried fruit, wire, newspaper, napkins and more become the fabrics.
Artists were tasked to find inspiration within the pages of a treasured book or piece of literature to celebrate this year's theme, KMAC Couture: One for the Books.
The talented group of artists from across the globe are ready to put on a show at the new venue, Paristown.
KMAC Couture XI
Paristown
Saturday, April 15 7 p.m.
Tickets starting at $225.
Click here to get connected to KMAC Couture XI.
