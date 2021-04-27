LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great Steamboat Race has been a Kentucky Derby Festival tradition for decades.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser goes aboard the Belle of Louisville before the big race.
The Great Steamboat Race has been taking place on the Ohio River since 1963 leading up to Derby weekend.
It’s one of the longest standing traditions of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
This year’s race happening on Wednesday, April 28th will pit 3 vessels against each other.
The Belle of Louisville, Belle of Cincinnati and American Duchess will compete for bragging rights on the Ohio River.
The Race will begin at 6:00 PM, with the winner being awarded the pair of Golden Antlers following the finish.
COVID protocols will be followed, including: 50% reduced capacity, required temperature checks at boarding, contactless ticket scanning and payment options in all areas, and dedicated crew to clean throughout cruises.
Both of the participating boats have a large amount of outdoor space, which is utilized on every single cruise.
There will be a limited number of tickets available.
Click here for tickets aboard the Belle of Louisville.
A ticket on The Belle of Louisville will include a cruise on the Ohio River, dinner, beverages and open bar featuring Four Roses Bourbon, plus live entertainment.
Click here for tickets aboard the chaser boat, the Mary M. Miller.
