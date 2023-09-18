MOUNT SAINT FRANCIS, In. (WDRB) -- The Monarch Festival at MountFest combines into a big outdoor celebration.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the event on Saturday, September 23, noon to 8pm.
The Monarch Festival at MountFest is a FREE event (with a $10 suggested donation for parking) at one of the area's most picturesque sites, Mount Saint Francis, Indiana.
This annually event is sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and is hosted by the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality.
Expect the region’s most talented artists, an immersive butterfly experience, mouth-watering food trucks, beer & wine garden, children’s activities and bouncy houses, and music.
This event is free and open to the public.
Monarch Festival at MountFest draws more than 7,000 attendees.
