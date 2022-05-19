GETHSEMANE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new kind of destination has recently opened just 20 minutes South of Bardstown.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time at Dant Crossing in Gethsemane, Kentucky just outside of New Haven in southern Nelson County.
The space officially opened during Derby week 2022.
Dant Crossing is a one-of-a-kind destination with a 350-acre campus anchored by Log Still Distillery, makers of Monkʼs Road spirits.
Enjoy world-class entertainment at the 2,000 seat outdoor amphitheater, The Amp, stay overnight at one of the multiple B&B's or host an event at the 20,000-square-foot venue.
Walk through acres of wooded trails and around a 12-acre fishing lake.
More attractions will open soon at Dant Crossing, including a fully functional private train depot and farm-to-table restaurant.
Upcoming Performances:
May 20 - Blues Traveler 35th Anniversary Tour
May 27 - The Marshall Tucker Band with The Outlaws
May 29 - Lee Brice (with special guest Lewis Brice)
June 3 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
June 17 - Songwriter's Night at The Amp (with performances by John Ramey, Mike Geiger, Wynn Varble and Bryce Long)
June 24 - Brett Young
July 1 - Dwight Yoakam (with special guest Dillon Carmichael)
July 2 - Yake Music Festival (with performances by Dustin Collins, No Deceit and Kaleb Cecil)
July 10 - Ashley McBryde
And more
Click here for a complete line-up of the musical acts at The Amp this year.
Click here to get connected with Dant Crossing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.