LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s Stitzel-Weller Distillery has a new destination cocktail bar.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Garden & Gun Club that opened in late August 2021.
The historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery originally opened on Derby Day in 1935 and reopened to the public in 2014.
It is located five miles from downtown Louisville.
Visitors can pick between two different tours.
The 1 hour "Stitzel-Weller Experience" and the 1.5 hour "Uncovered Tour."
The addition of the Garden & Gun Club adds to the outing.
The new hot spot is inspired by Garden & Gun Magazine’s hospitality franchise.
It is located on the second floor of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery offering a unique food and drink experience along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
The Blade and Bow-infused cocktail menu features an Old Fashioned, New Fashioned, Paper Plane, Manhattan, and Bourbon Bloody Mary.
The Garden & Gun Club’s food menu was designed by executive chef Ann Kim.
It reflects G&G’s modern Southern brand with neat eats like pimento cheese served with crudité and local potato chips, a country ham and cheese board featuring artisan cheeses and Newsome’s ham, boiled peanuts and other savory options.
Click here to get connected to Stitzel-Weller Distillery's Garden & Gun Club.
