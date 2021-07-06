CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Tall people from around the world have come to the Louisville area this week.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined members of Tall Clubs International as their convention continues through Sunday, July 11th.
90 of the 1000 members will participate in 10 days of activities, featuring crowning the new Miss Tall International, 3 DJ dances, plus daytime
and evening events including a Charity Fundraiser dance, a Dinner Cruise on the Ohio River, a night at the Derby Theatre plus an Awards Banquet.
They are also taking daytrips to Bardstown, Bowling Green and Lexington.
Tall Clubs International (TCI), founded in 1938, is a not-for-profit community service and social organization for Tall adults.
With a network of 38 chapters across the United States and Canada, men at least 6’2” and women 5’10” and over, enjoy social camaraderie while advocating for the needs of the taller than average statured individuals.
At 6'4", Keith could blend in to the group.
