LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens keeps the family engaged during the Fall.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovered some of the upcoming classes and activities.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens can satisfy your green thumb and keep you busy.
Their Fall classes get kids and adults in touch with nature with events like homegrown veggie art, painting classes, cooking classes (bento box making – in honor of Japanese Gardens ground breaking in late September), fall gardening tips and putting front porch pots together, bird watching and more.
Garden Storytime Hour in the Leslie Botanical Classrooms
September 7 & 21 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Children ages 3-5 and their grown-up caregivers will love this inaugural early-learning program.
Two colorful stories and a nature-inspired activity help young friends build early reading, social-interactive and creative skills.
This program is FREE for kids and caregivers, but registration is required.
Find us at the Gardens, every other Wednesday from September through November at 10 am–rain or shine.
reGeneration Fair 2022
SEPTEMBER 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fun for families and the planet with multiple enironmental activities
Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Japanese Garden
Thursday, September 29th at 10 am.
Consider sponsoring an item in the garden, or making a general donation which will continue to help build their 2-acre, world-class Japanese Garden.
Click here to get connected to Waterfront Botanical Gardens and upcoming events.
