LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville.
Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent to the Home of the Innocents, and leaders there were presented with a check Thursday on WDRB in the Morning.
Home of the Innocents provides long-term care for medically complex or terminally ill children.
"From buying supplies to the equipment to take care of the kids, it all goes directly to them to make sure they are living their best lives," said Meredith Pack with Home of the Innocents.
Scooter's Coffee sponsored the tree this year and donated $5,000. WDRB Media also donated $5,000.
If you would still like to donate, you can do that through Friday. Click here to make your donation.
