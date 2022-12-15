LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Celebrate the season at the West Louisville Holiday Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the organizers before the event on Saturday, December 17th.
Bring the whole family to this holiday tradition.
Listen to live music from local artist, win door prizes, get pictures with Santa, create at the Home Depot toy workshop, play in Santa's Fun Land, taste desserts compliments of Santa and Mrs. Claus, write a letter to Santa, listen to reading Rein-deer, and shop local vendors in the West Louisville Holiday Market.
Enjoy live entertainment and holiday music performed by JCPS Orchestras, The Real Young Prodigies and local dance teams.
Free bicycles, tablets, turkeys, hams, games, and gift cards given away every 15 minutes including a Grand prize drawing of two flat screen TVs.
West Louisville Holiday Festival
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
Saturday, December 17 Noon-4pm
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd
All the festivities are FREE and open to the public.
Click here to get connected to the West Louisville Holiday Festival.
