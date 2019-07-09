LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Village features an international street artist with an uplifting message.
Artist Kelsey Montague will begin creating a Kentucky-themed wing mural on Tuesday, July 9th.
The 12 foot mural will be painted between Louisville Tile and Toonies Outlet.
Her work has been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Smithsonian and national television shows.
Her many wing designs inspire the #WHATLIFTSYOU movement combining social media with interactive art.
To commemorate the completion of the mural, Westport Village presents the Swing N' Wing Ding on Thursday, July 11th from 6:00 to 8:00.
The FREE event includes the mural dedication, live swing music from Billy Goat Strut Revue, face painting, swing dancing with LindyHop Louisville and art activities provided by Pixie Dust.
Click here to learn more about the Swing N' Wing Ding.
Click here to follow Kelsey Montague on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.