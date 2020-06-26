LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whet Your Palette brings out the artist inside you.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some talented people and learns about summer camps.
Whet Your Palette offers drop-in and evening social painting classes for the whole family located in the heart of downtown Anchorage.
Six days a week, you can learn how to create your own masterpiece from experienced art teachers.
Various summer camps are offered now through August 14th.
Click here to see the whole summer schedule.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.