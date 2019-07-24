LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are hosting a kickoff party Thursday night in Louisville.
First-year head football coach Tyson Helton and several Louisville area players will be at the event. The event starts Thursday night at 6:00 at Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Matthews.
The kickoff party will feature autographs, prizes and giveaways and food specials. Helton, select WKU Football assistant coaches, WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart and select Louisville area Hilltoppers will also speak at the event.
In all, WKU's 2019 roster features 36 players from the Commonwealth, and 10 from the city of Louisville.
- Omari Alexander, Defensive Back (Manual)
- Rickey Barber, Defensive Line (Doss)
- Beanie Bishop, Defensive Back (PRP)
- Clay Davis, Linebacker (Christian Academy)
- Canon Jackson, Defensive Back (Trinity)
- Damon Lowe, Linebacker (Trinity)
- Matthew Smith, Reciever (St. Xavier)
- Cole Spencer, Offfensive Line (Trinity)
- Terez Traynoy, Reciever (Doss)
- Bryson Washington, Linebacker (PRP)
WKU and Louisville will face off in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 14 at 3 p.m. in Nissan Stadium. The 2019 matchup between the Hilltoppers and Cardinals is the second of a three-game football series. Louisville beat WKU 20-17 last year.
The Hilltoppers last played at Nissan Stadium in 2013 season when they defeated Kentucky by a score of 35-26.
