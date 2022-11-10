The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared the air quality today to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the areas highlighted below because there are higher concentrations of smoke particles in the air. It seems reasonable to expect northern Larue, northern Nelson, and parts of Spencer county may also be experiencing reduced air quality given the position of fires in those areas yesterday and this morning.
The smoke comes from a controlled burn and brush fires which we saw yesterday and today in Kentucky. Kentucky's Division of Forestry, within the Energy and Environment Cabinet, reported to us around 2:10 PM Thursday there were 52 active fires across 28 (of the 120) counties in the Commonwealth. Fires this week have burned about 6000 acres, and you can see the smoke in the model loop below.
Here's animation of the HRRR Vertically Integrated Smoke product for today. Southeast winds will blow smoke plumes to the north-northwest today. Animation is from 10 am to 8 pm EST. #kywx #inwx #lmkwx pic.twitter.com/KvLFscoup8— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) November 10, 2022
Anyone with breathing issues or a heart or lung condition should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Children and the elderly, regardless of medical condition, are also included in the "sensitive groups" from whom the air quality today is unhealthy. Wind and rain Friday will wash the smoke particles out of the air and reduce the fire risk, so the air quality should quickly improve this weekend.