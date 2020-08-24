Several large fires are raging in California, including the second and third largest fires in state history. Lightning is being blamed for sparking potentially hundreds of fires in the state this month and for continued concern that more fires might be sparked.
The Mendocino Complex fire from the summer of 2018 is still the largest fire in state history, but two fires currently burning fill the number two and three slots. The Associated Press reports there are more than 560 active fires burning in California - about two dozen of those are major fires.
The LNU Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 350,000 acres so far and is only 22% contained. It's been burning for 6 days and has caused four fatalities. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted in the area today. You might think that would be a good thing, since rain should help fight the fires. However, the wind that comes from nearby thunderstorms can actually make these fires worse (think about the phrase "fanning the flames"), and lightning presents the threat of starting additional fires.
The SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 347,000 acres so far and is 10% contained. So far only 5 injuries have been reported as a result of this fire and 12 structures damaged or destroyed in the five days the SCU Lightning Complex fire has been burning. 17 of the top 20 largest California wildfires have occurred within the last 20 years, prompting scientists to wonder why fires are larger in recent past.