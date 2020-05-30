Have you been missing sports? Or any scenario where two things face off and end with a winner and a loser? NASA Earth Observatory is trying to fill that competitive void in your heart.
They created this bracket to celebrate their 20th birthday, and asked visitors to their website to vote for the best picture they have published in those 20 years. But here's what's interesting - the picture that won this bracket was the runner up in the 10th birthday competition! Take a guess first of what you think the image below is showing you.
Image courtesy Serge Andrefouet, University of South Florida via NASA Earth Observatory (same as banner image)
It's a satellite image (taken from space) of seaweed and sand in the Bahamas. According to NASA, "The image was taken by the Enhanced Thematic Mapper plus instrument aboard the Landsat 7 satellite. Tides and ocean currents in the Bahamas sculpted the sand and seaweed beds into these multicolored, fluted patterns."
The bracket started with 32 pictures - the image above shows you how large the bracket was! This is just a screenshot from the results website. You can click that link to see the other 31 images in the competition.