Fall officially starts Wednesday, September 22, with the autumnal equinox, and Mother Nature seems to have gotten the message. Our air feels warm and humid for now, but high temperatures drop into the low 70s by the time the equinox happens next week! What you don't see here - low temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday morning 😱
This cold front is the difference-maker. Remember a front is like a wall between two different kinds of air. In this case the side we are on right now has warm, humid air. The other side, which we will experience next week, has cooler, drier air.
As the front passes by Tuesday, it opens us up to that cooler air flowing in from the north directly to us. Without another system coming in immediately behind this sweeping front, this cooler air will funnel right into our area and stay for a couple days. You can expect the air to feel cool and crisp - just like fall - by the end of next week.