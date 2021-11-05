With air temperatures down in the 20's away from Louisville this morning and the ground being wet, but not frozen, we saw some frost flowers in our area! I have to give a huge shout-out to Tim Witten for sending us the picture below of the frost flowers in Cumberland county, KY! If you ever see something like this, please send us your pictures so we can show them on TV!
What is a frost flower and where do you look?
The National Weather Service put together a very cool article about Frost Flowers. This rare phenomena is explained in an article by Glen Conner, a state Climatologist Emeritus for Kentucky:
Frost flowers are thin layers (perhaps credit card thickness) of ice that are extruded through slits from the stems of white or yellow wingstem plants, among others. Their formation requires freezing air temperature, soil that is moist or wet but not frozen, and a plant's stem that has not been previously frozen. (Practically speaking, a once per year event, although not all individuals produce frost flowers on the first day of good conditions).