A rare tornado injured 19 people, two of them severely, in Luxembourg as storms hit northern Europe late Friday. Luxembourg is a small country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany. The tornado in the southwestern Luxembourg communities of Pettingen and Kaerjeng left a path of destruction that made up to 100 homes uninhabitable, local media reported Saturday. Debris and damaged cars were left strewn around the area, while at least four power poles were destroyed.
Look very carefully at the beginning of the video and you will notice several distinct vorticies. This is known as a multiple-vortex tornado which is a tornado that contains several vortices (called subvortices or suction vortices) rotating around, inside of, and as part of the main vortex. It crazy to a tornado of this magnitude in that part of the world...