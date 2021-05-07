The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning that includes some of our WDRB communities. Jennings, Jefferson (IN), Trimble, Carroll and Henry county go under a Frost Advisory 3 AM - 10 AM Saturday.
Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s outside of Louisville Saturday morning. In the counties with the Advisory, the temperature should be able to drop the farthest because that's where the sky will be the clearest. Clouds may still be hanging around in our southwestern communities early Saturday. Clouds overnight act like a blanket and can trap a little more heat down here at the ground, but without clouds more of the heat from the Earth can escape out into the atmosphere.
Below is the text issued with the Advisory by the NWS office in Louisville:
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS WILL BRIEFLY DIP INTO THE MID AND UPPER 30S FOR A FEW HOURS AROUND SUNRISE. * IMPACTS...VEGETATION SENSITIVE TO FROST MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED.