The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to include more of our WDRB communities now that we see what these storms can do. The Watch goes until Noon Eastern for most of our communities, but it lasts until 3 PM for Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor, and Washington counties in our area. A Thunderstorm Watch means we have all the ingredients in your area to produce severe weather even though it may not be there yet. You should be paying attention to the weather and ready to take action if a dangerous storm heads your way.
The main threat in these storms will be strong wind gusts that can do damage. Hail is also possible and may parts of this line are rotating broadly. Nothing has produced a tornado or even warranted a Tornado Warning yet, but we can't rule that threat out. Meteorologists Jude Redfield and Hannah Strong are watching this line as it moves through our communities; follow them on social media for radar updates, and plan to tune into WDRB News starting at 11:30 to see where these storms are and what they are doing.