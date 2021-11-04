A Weather–Ready Nation is about readying your community for extreme weather, water, and climate events. The Hazard Simplification project is designed to simplify the communication of information and improve the understanding and utility of forecasts and warnings. To serve this purpose, the National Weather Service will consolidate and/or reformat Flood Watches, Warnings, and Advisories, beginning late summer 2021.
*Flash Flood Watches will still be issued when conditions include:
• Possibility of flash flooding due to non-convective causes (e.g., dam or levee failure, ice jam).
• Possibility of flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall on burn scars or in debris flow- and landslide-prone areas.
The Flash Flood Warning and Flash Flood Statement will remain in Impact-Based Warning (IBW) format.
Flood Product Examples - Current vs. Consolidated and/or Reformatted Flash Flood Watches (FF.A) and Flood Watches (FA.A) will be consolidated into one Flood Watch product (FA.A) when the immediate cause is excessive rainfall.
Additional examples of consolidated and/or reformatted flood products are available at: weather.gov/hazardsimplification/repairprogress