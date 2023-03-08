The International Space Station will fly over our area twice in the next two days! With the incoming clouds and rain, some parts of our area will have a better view than others, so let's see when the space station will be visible over your house.
Thursday morning the ISS will fly over our area right around 6 o'clock. This should be a pretty easy one to spot as it starts low in the western sky, rises more than 2/3 of the way up the sky, then disappears low in the southeastern sky. That path will keep it visible for about six minutes. The sky will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the night, but if you are under a break in the clouds watch for a bright, fast-moving light in the dark sky.
Friday morning brings an earlier, more interesting flyover. At 5:16 AM the ISS will appear high in the Eastern sky instead of coming up from the horizon. Over the next three minutes, it will sink to the south then disappear along the horizon.
Unfortunately with showers in the area, the clouds and rain will likely get in the way of many of you seeing this one, especially those of you who live east of I-65 where those showers will hold on longer into the morning. If you do spot the space station between the clouds either of these days, let us know on social media or send a picture!