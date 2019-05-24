Heads up, Astronomers! Asteroid 1999 KW4 will be passing by Earth later this week, and you may be able to see it. At 7:05 PM EDT on May 25, the asteroid will be at its closest point to Earth. Don't worry - it will be 3,219,955 miles away from us which about 13 and a half times the distance to the moon, traveling at 48,123 miles per hour.
This passage is a two-for-one deal: there is a main asteroid that is about a mile wide and a smaller asteroid orbiting the larger one like a moon. The smaller one is less than half a mile wide. Here in the northern hemisphere, the best chance to see it will be on the southern horizon a few days after the closest passage (try May 27). According to EarthSky.com, "After asteroid 1999 KW4 passes by Earth on May 25, 2019, no known asteroid as big or larger than this space rock will approach our planet this close until year 2027." Since it is large and moving fast, with an 8" diameter (and bigger) telescope, EarthSky says should be able to see it move in front of the stars. Click here to go to their page to see star charts to help you orient your telescope to see the asteroid.