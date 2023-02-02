Tonight brings a good opportunity to see the International Space Station fly over our area with an even better chance to see it tomorrow night!
Thursday night at 7:32 the ISS will become visible along the northwestern horizon. For the next five minutes, you will be able to watch as it climbs to a maximum height 78º above the horizon then disappears low in the southeastern sky.
Clouds will be breaking apart tonight, but as a cold front passes through, it may bring a few more clouds along with it. Many of you will have an open view of the International Space Station while many other communities will be blocked by clouds tonight, especially those in southern Kentucky.
Friday night brings a better opportunity across our area to see the ISS, but it will be colder. Temperatures will be in the 20s under a clear sky when the space station makes its appearance over our area at 6:44 PM. It will appear along the northwestern horizon, rise to a height of 58º (remember, 90º is directly above your head and 0º is the flat ground in front of you, so this is more than half way up the sky), then disappear low in the eastern sky.
There's one more opportunity Sunday night to watch the space station fly overhead, but it won't rise as high in the sky making it harder to see if you live near tall buildings, trees, or hills. You can click here to see when that flyover happens. Remember, if you see the ISS, let us know; you can find all our meteorologists on social media!