As the sky clears out over the next several hours, you have two great chances to see the International Space Station. Even better - both of these sightings are at fairly normal times of day, so you won't have to wake the kids up in the middle of the night or get up super early to see it.
The ISS will actually fly over our heads two times Monday morning, but because of its position relative to us, the first one will be hard to spot. The second one will be the one you look for! Just after 7 AM the International Space Station will become visible in our area for seven minutes.
Look toward the west for a bright light moving across the sky. The sky should be clear by that time as we watch the clouds fade overnight. At its highest, the space station will be 49º up in the sky. That's just a smidge more than halfway up, but the flyover on Tuesday will be higher in the sky.
Tuesday morning look for the space station at 6:22 in the southwestern sky. This will be a shorter sighting, but it should be easier to see since it will fly almost directly over our heads. 90º is straight up and this pass will reach a maximum elevation of 87º.
The weather may not cooperate as well Tuesday morning, but it's a tough forecast. A few clouds or patchy fog (clouds that form at the ground) may pop up early Tuesday morning that could obscure your view, but those are more likely in Kentucky than in Indiana. Those clouds may also develop a few hours later giving you a great view as the space station flies over.