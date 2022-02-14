As we get farther into the month of February, the night sky starts to show us some cool features! Over the next few days, you will be able to see Mercury, Mars, and Venus in the pre-dawn sky. Venus will be the brightest; in fact, it's so bright that you may be able to see it after the sun comes up for the next few days! Venus will be low in the sky and shaped like a crescent because the side that is lit by the sun is mostly facing away from us.
Mars is getting brighter to our eyes through this month and can be found in roughly the same area as Venus. Mercury will be the tough one to see. After this week it will be so faint in the brightening morning sky that you may not be able to find it. Look toward the east (where the sun will rise) lower near the horizon to try to spot any of these three planets. Thanks to EarthSky for these helpful images!
So far all the planets we have covered here can be seen in the early morning sky. Jupiter is the only one you would want to look for in the evening this month. Look toward the west (where the sun is setting) right after the sun goes down. Jupiter is the second brightest planet right now (behind Venus), so you should be able to see it even in the twilight sky.