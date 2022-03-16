LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville’s pursuit of former Cardinal Kenny Payne as the school’s next men’s basketball coach intensified Wednesday after the school received permission from the New York Knicks to interview Payne, the Knicks’ top assistant.
Payne is believed to have talked with UofL interim athletic director Josh Heird and Glenn Sugiyama, the managing partner of DHL Global, an executive search firm, for several hours Wednesday morning in New York City.
A source said an agreement with UofL has not been reached. Payne is expected to be on the bench as Tom Thibodeau’s top assistant Wednesday when the Knicks host Portland at 7:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden.
Discussions between Payne and UofL are expected to continue Thursday, and a meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday followed by a 10 a.m. news conference in the Spirit Room of the KFC Yum! Center to "make a special announcement regarding (the) men's basketball program."
Payne has a close relationship with Knicks’ owner James Dolan as well as William Wesley, the team’s executive vice president. The Knicks lost assistant coach Mike Woodson to Indiana a year ago. A source said that that Dolan and Payne have built a relationship of considerable trust and respect.
A source said that at least two other college programs with openings have inquired about Payne as a head coaching candidate.
Although Payne does not have head coaching experience, he moved to the top of list of coaching candidates this season because of his proven teaching and people skills. Payne has been mentored and endorsed by three Hall of Fame coaches — former NBA and college head coach Larry Brown; retired U of L head coach Denny Crum and Kentucky coach John Calipari.
Payne was Calipari’s top assistant at UK for 10 season before he left to work with Thibodeau of the Knicks in 2020.
Payne, 55, emerged as the top candidate for the Cards' job that opened in late January after Louisville dismissed Chris Mack. If hired, Payne would be the first Black head basketball coach at a program that was one of the earliest college programs in the South to integrate in the mid-1960s.
Payne is admired across the NBA and college basketball for his skillful ability to relate to players, coaches and parents.
Payne would face the daunting tax of repairing the fractures in the Louisville fan base. For many of its games this season the Cardinals played with more than 40% of the seats empty in the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center.
There has also been a division among former U of L players from the Crum, Rick Pitino and Mack eras. Payne would have to navigate that.
But his biggest challenge would be upgrading the basketball program with the backdrop of potential NCAA sanctions stemming from Louisville’s current case that rests with the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process. As a repeat violator of NCAA rules, the program is likely to earn another probationary period as well as possible ban from the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville finished 13-19 this season, failing to make the NCAA Tournament after losing to Virginia in their second Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game last Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
