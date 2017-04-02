Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
A Salem, Indiana, man's heart stopped after he was hit in the chest with a firework.More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.More >>
A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.More >>
Horse owners in Shelby County are not happy after several horses crashed through fences after being spooked by neighborhood fireworks. Aloha Team Farms has 68 horses on property and dozens were at pasture when mortar fireworks were shot off Saturday night causing the horses to panic.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Michael Tungate was taken off life support about a month after the crash.More >>
"7-Eleven's coffee is better!"More >>
Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.More >>
According to the arrest warrant, the victim sustain four stab wounds to his side, a cut to his liver and damage to his lungs.More >>
Police state the 48-year-old woman took her son to the cemetery and tied him up inside her car and attempted to ignite the fire.More >>
Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."More >>
There is no immediate information on the shooter.More >>
Officials say the candy was on a coffee table and within reach of both children, who were taken to area hospitals after eating the candy.More >>
Authorities say the officer has provided "several different descriptions" of the shooter -- and was caught pawning a handgun he claimed had been stolen.More >>
The area of Old Louisville where the suspect was last spotted.More >>
