LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to cool down — Louisville will reopen three of its public pools this weekend.
The Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools will open at noon on Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day.
The pools will be at 75% capacity until June 11, when all restrictions in Kentucky will be lifted, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation.
Spots at the pool don't need to be reserved, but once they hit 75% capacity, no more guests will be allowed inside.
Guests are also being asked to maintain social distancing and hand washing. Officials say no furniture will be allowed on the pool decks to encourage social distancing, according to a news release from Louisville Parks and Recreation.
All city spraygrounds and spraypads are also open and will be open from dusk to dawn, the news release said. Click here for a list of locations.
The pools will also have set schedules. The Algonquin Pool will be open on Wednesday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., then 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays. The Fairdale Pool will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Mondays. The Sun Valley Pool will be open every day except Wednesdays, also from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All ages cost $2 to get in. ID will be required for anyone age nine and up. Kids under the age of eight must be accompanied by someone age 12 or older.
For more information about the city's pools, click here.
