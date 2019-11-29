LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A dog found in a Louisville dumpster on Thanksgiving had all the signs of being treated like trash.
The mixed breed dog believed to be about 10 years old was scratched up, starving and scared.
"She's skin and bone, she's emaciated and she has eaten anything she could to try and survive," Randy Metzger said as he held the shaking dog and pointed out wounds on her body. "There's definitely some trauma in this girl's life."
Metzger said a Good Samaritan found the dog in a Louisville dumpster on Thursday and turned her over to The Arrow Fund the next day. The Arrow Fund is a non profit known to rehabilitate animal victims of extreme torture. Metzger works with the group managing events and volunteers.
He said staff from the non-profit named her "Victoria," in part, because they see it as a victory she survived. The group belies she was a victim of dog fighting who had been dumped and left to die.
The dog had deep puncture wounds and bite marks on her body and face and scabs from older scars healing.
"Whenever you look at her you could just tell she had had a really rough life and so we couldn't say no; we had to help her," Metzger explained. "Now life is going to be wonderful because she's going to know nothing but love and have anything she needs from now on."
Victoria's case comes in the same week President Donald Trump signed the PACT act, which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture. It's one of the few bi-partisan bills to get through Washington D.C. It makes intentional acts of animal cruelty shown on videos a felony.
"This is something that should have happened a long time ago," Trump said at the bill signing ceremony. "It is important that we combat these heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty, which are totally unacceptable in a civilized society."
It is now required in Louisville for those convicted of animal abuse to register, much like a sex offender.
However, finding the responsible party for Victoria's abuse may be challenging. Metzger said there's little information to go on as the Arrow Fund turned the case to Louisville Metro Animal Services to investigate.
Metzger said he's not even sure of the exact location of the dumpster or how long Victoria sat inside of it.
While federal penalties advance in animal abuse cases, Metzger believes there's still a long way to go.
"If you look at the rankings of states for animal legislation, Kentucky is number 50," Metzger said. "It's one of the big reasons things like this still happen," he said while petting Victoria. "We allow it."
The Arrow funds needs to find someone to foster or adopt Victoria once she's nursed back to health. There's a fund online to help with medical expenses.
