LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Heart Association in Kentuckiana will offer free CPR training in Louisville next week.
Training sessions will be held at the Chef Space at 1812 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. on Monday, Feb. 6. Each session runs a half-hour, and all are free and open to the public.
The sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When someone is experiencing cardiac arrest, CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple their chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
People can register for the free training in advance here.
