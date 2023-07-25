LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is now taking applications for its summer subsidy programs that provide cooling and water assistance for low-income residents.
Applications for the 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Subsidy Cooling Component and the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will be accepted from July 25 through Sept. 22, or until funds are depleted.
Applicants for either program must be residents of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. For example, for a household of four, the gross monthly income cannot exceed $3,750.
Monday, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) unanimously approved a 6.9% rate increase for customers in Jefferson County, the largest amount MSD can raise annually without first receiving approval from Louisville Metro Council.
"The need is there and we're seeing astronomical-sized water bills, as well as LG&E bills, so we're extremely grateful to be able to help with both of them," said LIHEAP Supervisor Brandon O'Neal.
According to the news release, the LIHEAP Summer Subsidy component provides households with a one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $250 depending on income levels and housing category. Residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills and the benefit amount is paid directly to the utility company.
The LIHWAP program also provides a one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $100 depending on income levels.
Any Jefferson County residents who want to apply must schedule an appointment through the automated appointment system. Appointments can be scheduled by phone at (502) 991-8391 or by clicking here.
The following documents are required:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. (Ex. Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award Letter, pay stubs, etc. or other proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the LIHEAP locations or online by clicking here.
- The most current electric bill, water/wastewater bill, or statement from your landlord if electric and/or water/wastewater is included in your rent, or statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. The account number and name on the electric bill must also be provided.
The following seven LIHEAP locations are taking part in the 2023 LIHEAP Summer Subsidy Program:
- South Central Neighborhood Place: 4255 Hazelwood Avenue
- Ujima Neighborhood Place: 3610 Bohne Avenue
- Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place: 1411 Algonquin Parkway
- Newburg Community Center: 4810 Exeter Avenue
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place: 3410 Lees Lane
- Northwest Neighborhood Place: 4018 West Market Street
- Charmoli Neighborhood Place: 9100 Marksfield Road, Ste. 100
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.