LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in connection with a crash that left a 21-year-old woman dead in southern Indiana last week is now in custody.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, 19-year-old Sam Smith has been arrested. He is expected to be booked into the Harrison County Detention Center sometime Monday afternoon. His exact charges are not yet known.
Smith is one of three people suspected in connection to a robbery and drug deal the night of Monday, Feb. 10, in Palmrya, that ended with Chrissy Grimsley's death in a hit-and-run.
"This was a drug deal that turned into a robbery," said Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, shortly after the crash, adding: "It's a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved."
Grimsley's parents said the hit-and-run happened just outside their home.
"I tried to pick her up, and every time I picked her up, she would slide out of my arms," said Grimsley's father, Jesse James, describing the moments after his daughter was hit.
"She was ice cold, soaking wet, muddy, bloody," he said.
Police located a missing 16-year-old believed to have been in the truck that hit Grimsley; 21-year-old Christian Pittman, the owner of the truck, turned himself in on Friday.
Prosecutors now say Smith was not the driver, but add that that doesn't absolve him.
"Sam Smith is charged with felony robbery," Prosecutor Otto Schalk said last week. "We continue to investigate to determine whether felony murder will be added to that."
To donate to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, click here.
