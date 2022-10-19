LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is inviting guests to experience the forest like never before.
"Films in the Forest" is being held this Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-10:30 p.m. for Bernheim members.
The family-friendly evening features a retro film under the canopy of trees at Bernheim's Art Barn.
The film being shown is the 1982 classic, "E.T."
Guests are encouraged to bring bring blankets and chairs. Food and drinks are allowed, but pets and alcohol are prohibited. Organizers said there will be additional beverages available for purchase. They're also encouraging members to bring "a headlamp, flashlight, or lantern to help navigate the trail."
Adults cost $15 and kids ages 10 and under cost $10. Members have to register for the event by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
For more information and to register, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.