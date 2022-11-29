LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus is taking some time out of his busy schedule to stop by Slugger Field.
The Louisville Bats is hosting "Breakfast with Santa" sessions the next two Saturdays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There will be eggs, bacon, pancakes and Santa's favorite, cold milk.
It costs $27 per person to attend the breakfast. Kids age 2 and under get in for free.
Those who bring a new and unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots will get a ticket to a 2023 Bats game.
Sign-ups for 30-minute time slots are open. For more information and to sign up for a time, click here.
This will be the second year for the event, which was introduced last year.
