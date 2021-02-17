LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job?
Online pet retailer Chewy says unprecedented growth has it needing more workers in Louisville.
Its pharmacy division needs customer service representatives and fulfillment technicians.
Employees can earn up to $16.25 an hour depending on roles and shifts. Chewy is also offering a flat referral fee of $500.
The company is hosting open interviews Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its location on Watterson Trail.
Applications can also be submitted online. Click here to fill one out.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.