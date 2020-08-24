LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chromebook camp is launching to help Jefferson County Public Schools students.
Louisville Central Community centers will have a six-week camp to coincide with JCPS classes. Organizers said it's for parents who need to work and don't have child care or students who need more help than digital learning provides.
There is room for 40 elementary students.
Leaders said all required COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The camp runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and includes meals and teachers onsite.
LCCC is hiring subs and retired educators.
The program cost $75-125 per week, though financial aid is available. To register, click here.
