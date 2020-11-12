LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not too late to join the "Give Every Day Campaign."
The event was held Thursday to mark the halfway point and highlight the progress in the campaign. The goal — challenge the community and local government to perform 100 various acts of kindness and compassion.
The campaign started Sept. 23, so there are 50 days left until the campaign concludes at the end of the year.
"We have this great list of 100 things we're trying to accomplish by the end of the year and hundreds of people from organizations in this community doing great things every day," said Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8. "We hope we capture the spirit that we've tried to highlight."
To make it easy to get involved and see the progress of the campaign, click here.
