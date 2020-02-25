LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Joe Rogan will bring his Sacred Clown tour to the Louisville Palace for a two-night run.
The shows in Louisville are scheduled for Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb, 28, at 10 a.m. on the Joe Rogan and Louisville Palace websites.
Rogan has toured as an intense standup comedian for more than 25 years, and his comedy specials and CDs are a top draw. His long-running podcast is also wildly popular. The Joe Rogan Experience spotlights long form conversations with famous guests including Bill Maher, Robert Downey Jr. and Elon Musk, plus comedians, MMA fighters and politicians.
Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.
