LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Corydon church has purchased $6.2 million worth of medical debt, effectively erasing the debt for residents in four Indiana counties.
According to a Facebook post, members of the First Capital Christian Church partnered with RIP Medical Debt for a special offering that was taken up on Sunday.
RIP Medical Debt is a New York-based non-profit organization that, according to its website, makes it possible to "empower donors to forgive the billions in oppressive medical debt at pennies on the dollar." The charity says its donors give money to purchase medical debt. Once the debt is purchased, the non-profit forgives it.
Thus far, the charity says it has purchased and forgiven $584 million in medical debt for about 240,000 individuals.
On Sunday morning, First Capital Christian Church held an offering with the goal of raising $28,000 to eliminate $2.8 million worth of medical debt in Harrison County, Indiana.
The following day, the church posted a video on its Facebook page saying the offering had raised $70,000, far surpassing the church's original goal, with money still coming in.
The church ultimately says it was able to raise enough to eliminate $6.2 million worth of medical debt in four counties, including Harrison, Crawford, Washington and Perry counties.
