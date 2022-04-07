LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever "tree fest" is coming to Louisville.
Tree Fest 2022: An Arbor Day Celebration will be held on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Creason Park, which is right across the street from the Louisville Zoo on Trevilian Way.
Louisville Parks and Recreation, Louisville Grows and Trees Louisville are teaming up for the festival.
The free event will start with the planting of more than 100 trees. Organizers said there will also be volunteer opportunities, tree climbing, guided nature walks and pruning and planting demonstrations.
Live music at the festival will be provided by Jossie Lauren. West Sixth Brewing, Brooks Hill Winery, Alchemy Food Truck and Copper Kitchen Food Truck will also be in attendance.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.