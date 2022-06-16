LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville men's basketball player Robbie Valentine will hold a free three-day youth camp later this month.
Louisville Parks and Recreation will partner with the 1986 national champion for a camp hosted at the KFC Yum! Center. The camp from June 27-29 is designed for children between the ages of 5-14.
According to a news release Thursday, the camp teaches fundamentals of basketball, the principals of teamwork and individual responsibility.
"I'm blessed to be able to come to work at the KFC Yum! Center, which I think is the best arena in the world, every day," Valentine said in a news release. "My goal is to give that same opportunity to kids whenever I can. They can come to the arena, learn about basketball, take home life lessons, and have some fun."
"Thousands of kids through two generations have attended Robbie’s camps, and they’ve learned about basketball, healthy habits, how to be a good teammate, son and daughter, and productive member of the community," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
For more than 30 years, Valentine has led a youth summer camp in Louisville, Kentucky.
To register for the camp, click here.
Related Stories:
- Robbie Valentine's camp teaches kids more than just basketball
- Robbie Valentine to host basketball camp this summer in Louisville, Jeffersonville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.