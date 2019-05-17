LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer wants you to get moving.
The 15th installment of Fischer's annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event will begin at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day -- Monday, May 27 -- at Waterfront Park.
"One of our goals is to make Louisville a healthier city, and one way to do that is to ensure we are a more active and accessible city for people of all ages," Fischer said in a news release.
Attendees can participate in Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba and Pickleball demonstrations to start the morning, then transition to hiking, biking and paddling at 10 a.m.
This year's event features new hiking and biking routes, including options for every fitness level. All hiking routes are dog friendly, except for a route across the Big Four Bridge.
On the water, the Ohio River will be otherwise closed to traffic. Paddlers will be able to cross the river to Southern Indiana and continue downstream to the 2nd Street Bridge before returning to Louisville.
Paddlers can also take a ride in a Voyager Canoe at Harbor Point.
For more information, visit the event's official site.
"If your'e a first time cyclist or haven't been working out in a while, there's a place here for you," Fischer said. "So please come on and check it out "
