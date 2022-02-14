LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags be flown at half-staff in Clark County to honor a firefighter. 

According to a news release, Holcomb directed the order to honor the life of Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk with Jeffersonville Fire Department. 

DeArk began serving as a firefighter in 2001. In 2012, he was appointed deputy chief, where he took "great pride" in mentoring and training numerous firefighters, the department said in a news release. 

DeArk was diagnosed with stage 4 color cancer which was likely due to the hazards of firefighting. He died earlier this month.

Holcomb asks flags at businesses and residences be flown at half-staff in Clark County from sunrise to sunset Tuesday.

